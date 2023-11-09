Pia Ildefonso on leaving Ateneo volleyball team: ‘School didn’t fight for me’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MOVING FORWARD. Pia Ildefonso in action with the Farm Fresh Foxies in the Premier Volleyball League.

(2nd UPDATE) In a fashion magazine interview, volleyball player Pia Ildefonso opens up about her reason for leaving the Ateneo team, while also confirming that it’s the controversial Forthsky Padrigao she’s alluding to in her social media posts

MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball player Pia Ildefonso admitted that Ateneo’s inaction to address the controversy involving basketball star player Forthsky Padrigao prompted her to leave the varsity team.

Ildefonso, the daughter of PBA legend Danny Ildefonso and younger sister of rising basketball stars Dave and Shaun Ildefonso, said it no longer felt right to play for a school that “didn’t fight” for her.

“Parang ayoko na maging involved kasi hindi na siya nagiging fulfilling for me,” Ildefonso told fashion magazine MEGA in its November 2023 issue.

“Training would be mentally draining for me kasi paulit-ulit kong iniisip kung tama pa ba na nandoon ako, kasi at that time, nandoon pa siya. I can’t represent a school that didn’t fight for me.”

(I no longer wanted to be involved because it’s not fulfilling anymore. Training would be mentally draining for me because I kept thinking over and over if it’s still right to be there because he was still there. I can’t represent a school that didn’t fight for me.)

The 21-year-old Ildefonso confirmed to MEGA that it’s Padrigao she’s alluding to.

Padrigao, who had also left Ateneo, shared to Rappler last August his side of the controversy involving private videos and apologized to everyone who got hurt of the incident.

Months before that, Ildefonso posted on social media that it’s “never right to cheat on your partner” and it’s “never right to spread and leak any personal content of your friends without their consent.”

Ildefonso said the incident prompted her to abruptly end her collegiate career and turn pro, joining the Farm Fresh Foxies in the Premier Volleyball League.

“With Farm Fresh Foxies, it’s a fresh start for me – a fresh environment. And what I really appreciate is the warm welcome. They accepted me with no judgment,” she said.

The 5-foot-9 middle blocker said last January that leaving the Ateneo Blue Eagles was the “toughest decision” she made.

But Ildefonso said she’s “choosing to face, fight, and grow through life’s battles outside the sport I love most.” – Rappler.com