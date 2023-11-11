Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo, Cignal emerge on top in PVL contenders’ clash

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SETTING FOR SUCCESS. Choco Mucho setter Deanna Wong (middle) in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo, and Cignal prevail in a blockbuster PVL triple-header against fellow contenders Akari, PLDT, and Petro Gazz, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho’s long-standing bid to end a PVL podium drought looked stronger by the day as the Flying Titans rolled past dark horse contenders Akari Chargers in a statement sweep, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, November 11.

Star middle blocker Maddie Madayag and fill-in starting spiker Isa Molde led the way with 13 points apiece as Choco Mucho notched its fifth straight win for a 5-1 record.

Deanna Wong steered the offense with 16 excellent sets, helping four Titans breach double-digit scoring, including Sisi Rondina and Kat Tolentino with 11 points each.

“Our win against Akari is big as it will help us boost our confidence for our next games,” said Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin in Filipino.

“Based on our performance, everything good that we wanted to happen on the court happened. We had great services, our reception was good, our offense connected. I’m very thankful.”

Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Faith Nisperos paced Akari’s second straight loss down a 3-3 slate with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Chery snaps PLDT 5-game win streak; Cignal drops Petro for 4th straight win

Meanwhile, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers rose to solo second place for a 6-1 record after bucking a first-set blowout against PLDT, 14-25, 25-20, 28-26, 25-19, and snapped the High Speed Hitters’ five-game winning streak.

Super rookie Eya Laure and her sister EJ once again led the spiking tally with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Jasmine Nabor orchestrated the offense with 19 excellent sets and 4 points, helping Pauline Gaston and Mylene Paat also reach double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Savannah Davison paced PLDT’s second loss in seven games with 16 points, while former Best Libero Kath Arado anchored the defense with 21 excellent digs in just 32 attempts.

Lastly, the Cignal HD Spikers kept rolling with their fourth straight win on the way to a 5-2 record after dropping the Petro Gazz Angels in four, 25-15, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19.

Vanie Gandler had her best game yet as a pro with 23 points off 19 attacks, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while reigning Invitational Conference MVP Ces Molina chipped in 17.

Former Best Setter Gel Cayuna nearly breached double-digit scoring with 9 points but still kept up a stellar all-around effort with 14 excellent sets and 12 excellent digs.

Grethcel Soltones paced the Angels second straight loss down a 4-3 slate with 16 points as Rem Palma and Jonah Sabete scored 11 apiece. – Rappler.com