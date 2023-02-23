Regine Arocha shines as shorthanded Choco Mucho snaps skid over reeling Army

Two-time NCAA Finals MVP Regine Arocha steps up in the absence of key starters as Choco Mucho kicks Army-Black Mamba down to its 17th straight loss

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans bucked a five-set challenge by the desperate Army-Black Mamba Lady Troopers and survived to snap a two-game skid, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-27, 15-11, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday, February 23.

Scoring machine Kat Tolentino topscored with 20 points, while Isa Molde scored 19 as Choco Mucho rose to a 2-2 record.

The story of the game, however, was two-time NCAA Finals MVP Regine Arocha, who stepped up with 13 points as the Flying Titans sat out starters Bea de Leon and Des Cheng due to sickness.

With a 16-game losing streak looming above their heads, the Lady Troopers left it all on the court after a 27-25 fourth-set heist, as they threatened Choco Mucho in the decider with a 6-0 run, capped by an Ivy Perez ace to get within 11-12 after going down 7 early on.

However, all it took in the end was a powerful Tolentino off-the-block shot to reignite the Flying Titans’ drive, as a Molde spike and one more Tolentino crosscourt kill completed the 3-0 finishing kick to finally end the back-and-forth affair.

“Of course, we got lucky despite our situation. I just told the team, let’s take it slow. Whatever we wanted to happen in the court, we saw that today, and our blockings got a little bit better, so I guess that’s why we had a better defensive showing,” said Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Jeanette Villareal paced the Army in yet another sorry defeat with 19 points off 15 attacks and 4 blocks, while Royse Tubino tallied a triple-double of 17 points, 12 excellent digs, and 12 excellent receptions.

Choco Mucho sits out for a week before taking on the Cignal HD Spikers on Thursday, March 2, 4 pm, at the PhilSports Arena. Meanwhile, the Army still has a tough road ahead in its skid-snapping quest as it takes on the Creamline Cool Smashers on Tuesday, February 28, 4 pm, also at PhilSports. – Rappler.com