Foton breaks through, storms by Farm Fresh from 2 sets down; PLDT ousts Gerflor

Perpetual's NCAA MVP Mary Rhose Dapol shows CSB-boosted Farm Fresh how it's done, erupting for 28 points in a breakthrough Foton win from two sets down

MANILA, Philippines – After three straight losses to start their PVL venture, the Foton Tornadoes finally broke through in hard-earned fashion, storming from two sets down against the upstart Farm Fresh Foxies, 18-25, 23-25, 31-29, 25-20, 18-16, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, July 15.

Seeing red against a Farm Fresh side full of her rivals from St. Benilde, reigning NCAA MVP Mary Rhose Dapol of Perpetual Help led the stunning turnaround with a PVL career-high 28 points off 26 attacks and 2 blocks, while captain Shaya Adorador flourished alongside her with 24.

“Of course, I’m really happy with the performance of the team because we didn’t stop even though we already had three losses in our previous games,” Foton head coach Brian Esquibel said in Filipino.

“The encouragement is still there from the players to work hard for this win so we can’t stop from here. The players really worked hard coming from behind. Until the end, they were powering through.”

Wielyn Estoque and Kate Santiago tried their hardest in the heartbreaking loss down to a 0-5 slate with 22 points apiece, the latter also supplying 22 excellent receptions and 16 excellent digs.

Trisha Tubu had her best game yet as a pro with 12 points in just three sets off the bench, tying Gayle Pascual’s offensive output.

Meanwhile, the PLDT High Speed Hitters boosted their semifinals bid with a 25-18, 25-17, 26-24 ouster of the Quezon City Gerflor Defenders to rise to a 2-1 record in Pool A.

Fiola Ceballos led four double-digit scorers in the win with 13 points as Rhea Dimaculangan steered the offense with 16 excellent sets. Dell Palomata scored 12, while Mich Morente and Royse Tubino added 11 and 10, respectively.

Alyssa Bertolano paced Gerflor’s third straight loss with 12 points and 14 excellent receptions. – Rappler.com