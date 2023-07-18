F2 lords over Foton to book PVL semis berth; Akari escapes Gerflor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CRUISING. The F2 Cargo Movers huddle after a point in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference

F2 rides its height and might in a PVL semis-clinching blowout of also-ran Foton, while Akari earns a breakthrough with a five-set escape of feisty QC Gerflor

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Cargo Movers imposed their height and experience to full effect as they routed the upstart Foton Tornadoes, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14, to clinch a 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals berth at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday, July 18.

Middle blocker-turned-outside hitter Ivy Lacsina topscored the blowout with 16 points off 11 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 blocks, while Majoy Baron continued her hot streak with 12 points on a 9-of-12 attack clip.

Aby Maraño scored 9 in the one-hour, 26-minute cruise to a 4-1 record as fellow veteran Kim Fajardo steered the offense with 15 excellent sets.

“Of course, we’re grateful for the win but we can’t be relaxed nor overconfident because the battles in the semis will be difficult again,” said F2 head coach Regine Diego in Filipino.

“Hopefully, this game was a good preparation for the semis.”

Setter-spiker Jasmine Nabor paced the sorry loss with 9 points and 7 excellent sets as leading scorer Shaya Adorador quieted down with 6 points for the Tornadoes, which slid down to 1-4.

Meanwhile, the also-ran Akari Chargers fought through a feisty five-set challenge by the Quezon City Gerflor Defenders to nail their first win, 25-20, 22-25, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12, and rise to a 1-3 record in Pool A.

For the second straight game, star rookie Faith Nisperos tallied a pro career-high 18 points to go with 14 excellent digs and 6 excellent receptions, while veteran opposite Dindin Santiago-Manabat scored 17.

Rookie hitter Alyssa Bertolano led the loss anew with 14 points and 19 excellent receptions as Gerflor bottomed out at 0-4.

Both teams still enter the classification round as only Pool B’s Farm Fresh Foxies (0-5) ended their conference outright by way of falling to last place in the league.

Two pivotal matches are still set in the latter half of the quadruple-header slate as the Choco Mucho Flying Titans (3-1) and Cignal HD Spikers (3-1) dispute Pool B’s second semifinals spot at 4 pm

Meanwhile, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers (2-1) and PLDT High Speed Hitters clash for Pool A’s lone remaining playoff berth at 6:30 pm to complete the semis cast in both brackets. – Rappler.com