NBI: PNP overlooked an unaccounted firearm from Degamo slay | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

In a hearing on the Degamo murder, Senator Risa Hontiveros asks how a gun in the custody of the police ended up with criminal elements and used in the murder of a governor.

A French agency specializing in accidental water pollution finds samples of the ‘black oil’ taken from Oriental Mindoro are the same as the ‘representative samples’ gathered from a San Miguel subsidiary’s tank in Limay, Bataan.

Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. denies any attempt to cover up the P6.7-billion worth of shabu seized in Tondo in 2022 warning Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos against people ‘feeding him wrong information.’

Former foreign secretary Albert del Rosario dies at the age of 83. Del Rosario led the DFA from 2011 to 2016 under President Benigno Aquino III. Under Del Rosario, the Philippines, in a historic first, sued China for violating its rights in the West Philippine Sea.

Musical The Phantom of the Opera ends a record-breaking 35-year Broadway run on Sunday, April 16 with teary-eyed cast members taking a final bow alongside its original stars.

J-Hope of k-pop powerhouse BTS will begin his mandatory military service in South Korea on Tuesday, April 18. J-Hope shares a handwritten note saying ‘I’ll be back later’ and a photo of him with his head shaved on his Instagram with the caption ‘I’ll have a good trip!’

It appears Timothée Chalamet is now keeping up with the Kardashians. Multiple reports say the Dune star is reportedly dating celebrity Kylie Jenner. — Rappler.com