PH to evacuate OFWs in Sudan | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Migrant Workers says the Philippine government is evacuating overseas Filipino workers fleeing clashes in Sudan. Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople says the three exit points include land, air, and sea travel.

A Department of Justice official says the Philippines can only get $284 million or roughly P15.7 billion from the insurers of MT Princess Empress and from the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds.

The registration of SIM cards has been extended by 90 days from the April 26 deadline. Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy says this is the public’s last chance to register their SIM cards as the law sets a hard limit for extensions.

One of Russia’s leading pro-democracy and human rights centers, the Sakharov Centre, is preparing to close after receiving an eviction notice from the Moscow municipality due to its designation as a ‘foreign agent.’

Toy maker Mattel introduces its first Barbie with Down’s syndrome in a bid to make its famous doll range more inclusive.

US Weekly and Billboard report singer Halsey parts ways with boyfriend Alev Aydin after three years and seeks full physical custody of their one-year-old son, Ender Ridley.

Joy of K-pop girl group Red Velvet will no longer participate in the group’s upcoming R to V concert in Manila due to health concerns. — Rappler.com