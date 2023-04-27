DOJ processing Teves’ designation as ‘terrorist’ | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla says the Anti-Terrorism Council begins the process of designating suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves as a terrorist.

Environment department chief Toni Yulo-Loyzaga says environmental damage caused by the oil spill from sunken MT Princess Empress could reach P7 billion.

Malacañang confirms Philippine authorities evacuated 409 Filipinos from conflict-hit Sudan. 335 overseas Filipino workers, and their family members, leave the Sudanese capital Khartoum for Egypt on Wednesday, April 26.

The Land Transportation Office says there may be a shortage in license plates as early as June. LTO chief Jay Art Tugade, on ANC’s Headstart, says license plates for motorcycles are projected to run out by June and motor vehicle license plates will be depleted by July.

Olympic weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz asks for her fans’ understanding after she makes the decision not to compete in the SEA Games because ‘the goal is Paris 2024.’

After nearly four years, Black Mirror is set to release new episodes on Netflix in June. The show releases a teaser on Wednesday, April 26, giving a glimpse of the new season’s all-star cast.

Chenle of K-pop boy group NCT Dream, will not be attending the group’s upcoming The Dream Show 2 concert in Manila due to health conditions. — Rappler.com