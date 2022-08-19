Philippines logs 2 new monkeypox cases | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine health department reports two new cases of monkeypox on Friday, August 19. This brings the country’s total cases of the viral disease to three.

The Senate building will be on ‘total lockdown’ on Monday, August 22, to allow its full disinfection after several senators and Senate personnel test positive for COVID-19.

After a series of ‘friendly’ meetings with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his allies, visiting United States lawmakers finally pay a call on detained former opposition senator Leila de Lima inside the PNP general headquarters.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK releases its new song ‘Pink Venom’ on Friday, August 19, its first single in nearly two years.

Internet personality Donnalyn Bartolome responds to the criticism she received for her ‘kanto’ or street-themed birthday party, saying she was just being true to herself. – Rappler.com

