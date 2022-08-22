In-person classes resume in the Philippines after two years | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Philippine schools finally return to face-to-face classes Monday, August 22, after more than two years of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local government units are now tasked to help the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in distributing education financial assistance or ‘ayuda’ following its chaotic aid rollout nationwide on Saturday, August 20.

Police stations red-tag the late senator Ninoy Aquino on his 39th death anniversary on Sunday, August 21.

Singapore will decriminalize sex between men. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announces the decision on Sunday, August 21, but it remains unclear when exactly the law would be repealed.

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their love once more with a second wedding on Saturday, August 20. — Rappler.com

