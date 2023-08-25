Another teenager killed by cops in Rizal | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Another teenager was shot and killed by a cop in Rodriguez, Rizal. This, not long after the killing of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas City earlier in August.

Australia, which has a security interest in the South China Sea, will work more closely with the Philippines on joint patrols in the contested waters.

The justice department apologizes on Friday, August 25, over the way the revised guidelines for Filipinos traveling abroad was communicated. Justice spox Mico Clavano says the communications was not done well.

A group of Russian militants who fight on the Ukrainian side called on the Wagner Group of mercenaries to switch sides and join their ranks. This, to avenge the deaths of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and their commander Dmitry Utkin.

Former US President Donald Trump returns to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, with a post showing his mug shot. The mug shot was released after he was booked at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Pop star Ariana Grande reportedly splits from manager Scooter Braun, making her one of the many music artists to part ways with him. including Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel.

The Warner Bros movie studio is set to delay the planned November release of a big-budget Dune sequel until March. A studio spokesperson says this is because its stars cannot promote the movie during the Hollywood actors’ strike. – Rappler.com