Bishop calls for ‘Maid in Malacañang’ boycott | Evening wRap

A Negros Occidental prelate calls for the boycott of controversial fiction film ‘Maid in Malacañang.’

Several car owners in General Santos City protest a bill being pushed by Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco that seeks to make a parking space a requirement for car registration. Meantime, lawmakers call for each chamber to conduct a probe into the expiration of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The first night of the wake of former president Fidel V. Ramos reunites the men and women who served his Cabinet in the 1990s. All of their speeches had the common theme of missing a leader who led by example.

Inflation continues to torment Filipino households, with the July figure rising to 6.4%.

Lady Gaga appears to confirm her casting in the upcoming movie sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller ‘Joker.’ Meantime, Filipino model Kelsey Merritt and Hollywood star Jared Leto spark dating rumors after being spotted together on vacation in Italy. – Rappler.com

