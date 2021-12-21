Unsure when power returns to Odette-devastated areas | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The provinces of Bohol, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte are unlikely to have electricity by year-end after the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette, international name Rai. The energy department says it is difficult to say when exactly power will resume in those areas.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) summons late dictator’s son Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. over three more petitions against his 2022 presidential bid. The preliminary conferences of the said cases are set on January 7, 2022.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on Monday, December 20, the Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of US coronavirus infections. Around the world, many nations are on high alert days ahead of the celebrations.

Stephen Curry scores a game-high 30 points on Monday night, December 20, for the Golden State Warriors to outlast the Sacramento Kings 113-98 in San Francisco. Meantime, the NBA postpones more games because of a recent wave of new COVID-19 cases.

HBO Max releases Monday, December 20, the first trailer for 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.' This is the highly-anticipated special which reunites the actors and filmmakers of the blockbuster franchise.