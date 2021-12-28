Families ‘severely-affected’ by Odette to get cash aid | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Cash assistance og P5,000 to families affected by Typhoon Odette will be distributed just like the COVID-19 pandemic aid. Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles says the cash is intended for ‘severely-affected’ families.

Nearly two years and over 600 case bulletins later, the Philippine health department says it will no longer release daily social media updates on COVID-19 cases in the country beginning January 1, 2022. Updates will instead be reflected every 4 pm daily on the DOH’s website.

Senator Risa Hontiveros posts bail Tuesday, December 28, over the wiretapping complaint filed against her by former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. Hontiveros paid P36,000 at the Metropolitan Trial Court, following the release of the arrest order against her on Monday.

Hong Kong prosecutors Tuesday, December 28, file a ‘seditious publications’ charge against jailed founder of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, Jimmy Lai. The additional charge accuses Lai of conspiracy to print, publish, sell, distribute ‘seditious publications.’

Prosecutors in Davao Occidental indicts actor Enchong Dee over a cyber-libel complaint filed by drivers’ party-list representative Claudine Bautista-Lim. The lawmaker was criticized on social media for her July 26 wedding at the luxurious Balesin Island Resort. – Rappler.com