Guanzon hits Ferolino over Marcos Jr. DQ ruling | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Retired Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon hits her former colleague Aimee Ferolino over the dismissal of a consolidated disqualification case against presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos.

The Gatchalians of Valenzuela City and Governor Jonvic Remulla of Cavite endorse presidential candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

The Supreme Court clears Philippine Daily Inquirer journalists in a libel case filed by former senator Juan Ponce Enrile over a 2001 Marcos ill-gotten wealth story.

Britain’s Prince Harry says Thursday, February 10, he feels compelled to try to finish the work of his late mother, Princess Diana, in tackling HIV and the stigma around it. Meantime, Harry’s father and Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are engaged! The couple shares the news on their Instagram accounts. – Rappler.com