More than 500 Catholic leaders endorse Leni-Kiko tandem | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

More than 500 Catholic priests, deacons, brothers, and religious sisters endorse presidential bet Leni Robredo and running mate Kiko Pangilinan, breaking a long-held tradition that discourages Catholic leaders from supporting specific candidates.

Presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos’ Uniteam promises a ‘new society’ and unity anew during its proclamation rally in Quezon City, Monday, February 14.

Vice presidential candidate Senator Kiko Pangilinan files a cyber libel complaint against YouTube channel ‘Maharlika’ Monday, February 14.

DepEd TV stopped airing fresh episodes since October 2021 due to alleged non-payment of media workers under Ei2 Tech, a production company owned by news anchor Paolo Bediones.

Veteran broadcaster and former press secretary Ricardo ‘Dong’ Puno Jr. died Tuesday, February 15, due to ‘a lingering illness.’ – Rappler.com