Marcos summons Chinese ambassador over West PH sea issue | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr summons Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian on Tuesday, February 14. This comes after the China Coast Guard aimed a military-grade laser at the Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea on February 6.

At the Senate hearing, proponents of the government-backed investment fund struggle to present a clear business plan and justify the source of capital.

A US-backed report says Russia held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children for what seems to be ‘political reeducation.’ Yale University researchers identified at least 43 camps and other facilities part of a ‘large-scale systematic network’ operated by Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine.

Vlogger and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao marries her fiancé Christopher Quimbo. The couple ties the knot on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at the Manila Marriott Hotel.

This is it, Filipino NCTzens! South Korean boy group NCT DREAM is bringing their The Dream Show 2: In A Dream concert tour to the Philippines.

South Korean girl group MOMOLAND disbands. This comes after the expiration of the group’s contract with MLD Entertainment.

BTS member Suga announces he’ll be embarking on his first solo concert tour. The concert tour is billed under his stage moniker as a solo artist, Agust D. — Rappler.com