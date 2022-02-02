Tsek.PH: Robredo ‘biggest victim’ of disinformation | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Fact-checking initiative Tsek.PH says Vice President Leni Robredo is the biggest victim of disinformation carrying negative messaging since January 2022.

Weeks after a record-breaking surge due to the Omicron variant, the health department says the entire Philippines is now back to moderate risk classification for COVID-19.

Senator Richard Gordon says many Filipinos have lost trust in President Rodrigo Duterte after a Senate panel uncovered anomalies in the government’s pandemic contracts with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement Tuesday, February 1. He is widely considered the greatest player in NFL history, after winning a record seven Super Bowl championships.

Actor Enchong Dee surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation on Monday, January 31, over a cyber libel complaint that stemmed from his tweet about the lavish wedding of Representative Claudine Bautista-Lim. – Rappler.com