Hontiveros calls for more intelligence funds for Coast Guard in 2024 | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros calls for a bigger intelligence fund for the Philippine Coast Guard.

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) releases revised guidelines on departure requirements for Filipino passengers traveling abroad.

The Office of the Ombudsman recommends the filing of charges against government officials and private individuals tagged in the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation mess.

While workers endure hours-long commutes and car rides, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s private sector advisor tells the public not to worry.

Russian authorities say Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin was part of a plane crash that reported no survivors.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes calls telling Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Chris Newsome, and Calvin Oftana that they did not make Gilas Pilipinas’ final lineup for the FIBA World Cup the ‘most difficult job.’

Japeth Aguilar is well aware of the daunting task at hand as the Philippines tries to pull off an upset against the Dominican Republic in the FIBA World Cup opener on Friday, August 25. — Rappler.com