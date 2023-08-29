Criminal complaint filed vs ex-cop in road rage video | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A criminal complaint is filed against a former policeman whose road rage video went viral. Quezon City police confirms it filed an alarm and scandal complaint against dismissed officer Wilfredo Gonzales Tuesday, August 29.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires says there is no evidence that shows plunder was committed in the Pharmally scandal. This, days after his office recommended graft charges against officials and private individuals involved in the deal.

Veteran radio and TV broadcaster Mike Enriquez dies on Tuesday, August 29. Enriquez anchored GMA 7’s top news and public affairs program 24 Oras.

Japan says it received many ‘extremely regrettable’ harassment phone calls, likely from China. This, after the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific.

K-pop entertainment company HYBE and Universal Music Group subsidiary Geffen Records are working together to create a global girl group, and a Filipina is one of the candidates.

For the first time in her young career, teenage tennis starAlex Eala lands in the top 200 of the Women’s Tennis Association world ranking. The 18-year-old jumps 22 spots to a career-high No. 195.

In FIBA World Cup news, Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero lead Team USA’s back-to-back wins against New Zealand and Greece. – Rappler.com