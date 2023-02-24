Jinggoy Estrada calls ICC representatives ‘puting unggoy’ | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Jinggoy Estrada resorts to racist name-calling in denouncing representatives of the International Criminal Court, as it resumes the probe into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs.

On the sixth year of her detention, former senator Leila de Lima says she was right in sacrificing her freedom to fight for human rights.

The Department of Migrant Workers and the Philippine National Police bust an illegal recruiter of overseas Filipino workers who operates in Laguna.

The Philippines votes to support a new United Nations resolution calling for an end to the war in Ukraine that marks its first year on February 24.

A Social Weather Stations’ survey says sixty-two percent of Filipinos believe the spirit of the EDSA People Power Revolution is still alive.

Fan Bingbing, one of China’s biggest film stars, strides onto the Berlinale red carpet, marking her return to cinema following a five-year pause.

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles adds to his Grammy and BRIT Awards triumphs when his chart-topping hit ‘As It Was’ wins the IFPI Global Single Award for 2022. — Rappler.com