Health workers, senior citizens priority in COVID-19 testing | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The health department wants to prioritize COVID-19 testing to symptomatic patients and vulnerable groups as Filipinos rush to get tested in the face of a surge in cases.

Former Cabinet members and officials of former President Fidel Ramos endorse Leni Robredo in the 2022 elections. The move is in contrast to Ramos’ decision in 2016 to support Rodrigo Duterte for president.

Documents obtained by Rappler show presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos continues to evade a multi-million-dollar contempt judgment issued by a United States court in 1995.

Philippine weightlifter and Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz tests positive for COVID-19.

Actress Nadine Lustre goes Instagram official with her long-rumored boyfriend Christophe Bariou. Meanwhile, Hollywood couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split up after four years of marriage. – Rappler.com