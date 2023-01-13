Ex-BuCor chief Bantag faces complaints over torture allegations | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Bureau of Corrections files another set of criminal complaints against suspended corrections chief Gerald Bantag for allegedly torturing inmates at the New Bilibid Prison.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to do a “soft launch” of the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund at the World Economic Forum or WEF in Davos, Switzerland.

The proposed fare hike at the Light Rail Transit Line 1 and 2 still needs to go through public consultations and get the approval of the Light Rail Transit Authority board.

Japanese prosecutors indict Tetsuya Yamagami, the suspect in the killing of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The Philippine Basketball Association is offering a free shuttle service to fans watching the Commissioner’s Cup finals Game 7 between Ginebra and Bay Area on Sunday, January 15.

Mobile Legends esports notches a new milestone as the most popular teams from the Philippines and Indonesia break viewership records in the M4 World Championship.

Musician Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, dies on Thursday, January 12. She was 54. — Rappler.com