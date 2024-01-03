Philippines-United States conduct joint patrols in West PH Sea | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines and the United States conduct the second iteration of a joint maritime cooperative activity in the West Philippine Sea. Assets of both countries performed division tactics that ‘develop their confidence in maneuvering near other vessels.’

Passengers describe as miraculous the evacuation and rescue of Japan Airlines passengers that figured in a runway collision. All 379 passengers and crew escaped the aircraft while five of the six Coast Guard plane crew were killed.

Israel is set to appear before the International Court of Justice or ICJ in the Hague to contest South Africa’s genocide accusations over the war with Hamas in Gaza.

After a series of cryptic posts and speculations on social media, Sharon Cuneta talks about the state of her marriage with former senator Kiko Pangilinan. – Rappler.com