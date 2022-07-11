Marcos appoints Popo Lotilla as energy secretary | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Popo Lotilla is named new energy secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr appoints Raphael ‘Popo’ Lotilla as Energy Secretary. The announcement was made by Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Monday, July 11.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee and other groups express support for Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and former Rappler researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr. after the Philippines’ Court of Appeals affirms their cyber libel conviction.

The mother of the man arrested for the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is a member of the Unification Church, the church’s Japan head says on Monday, July 11.

In Sri Lanka, thousands of protesters storm the president’s official residence in Colombo on Saturday, July 9, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation as public anger grew over the country’s worst economic crisis in seven decades.

OPM artist Paolo Sandejas’ heartbreak anthem ‘Sorry’ gets featured on K-pop sensation BTS’ V’s vlog on the BANGTANTV YouTube Channel Saturday, July 9. Meantime, Donnalyn Bartolome apologizes on Sunday, July 10, over photos she shared on her social media accounts depicting herself as a ‘sexy’ infant. – Rappler.com

