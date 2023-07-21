Marcos shuts door on ICC probe | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: Marcos on ICC, MMDA on motorcycle riders, Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shuts the door on future dealings with the International Criminal Court. This, after the tribunal rejected the Philippine government’s appeal against its probe on drug war killings under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Office of the Ombudsman junks criminal and administrative charges filed by a drug war survivor against police officers accused of killing four people in Quezon City during the early days of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Starting August, motorcycles seeking shelter in underpasses or footbridges during heavy rain will face a fine of P500.

The Department of Migrant Workers says there are increasing reports of recruitment agencies engaging in illegal recruitment by making workers apply for student visas.

Canada’s top cybersecurity official says hackers and propagandists use artificial intelligence to create malicious software and spread disinformation online.

Fans from Hong Kong and around the world gather at a Bruce Lee statue on Thursday, July 20 to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of his untimely death.

U.S. media report pop star Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. — Rappler.com