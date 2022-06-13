Police free ‘Tinang 83’ but initially refuse release order | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

After spending three days in detention, 83 farmers and land reform advocates are finally freed in Tarlac province on Sunday, June 12.

The Department of Health says on Monday, June 13, COVID-19 cases reported on June 6 to 12 were 30.4% higher compared to the previous week.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announces “long overdue” plans for the Department of Foreign Affairs to set up an embassy in Ukraine.

Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson brings home her first Tony Award for her stellar co-production of the broadway musical “A Strange Loop,” making her the 17th celebrity in history to achieve EGOT status.

The MEGA Ball makes its dazzling return on Sunday, June 12, as top Filipino celebrities and personalities in the local fashion industry gather at the Manila Marriott Hotel. – Rappler.com

