Remulla on De Lima charges: Let prosecutors do their jobs | Evening wRap

Following the retractions of two star witnesses, incoming justice secretary Jesus Crispin ‘Boying’ Remulla says dropping charges against jailed opposition senator Leila de Lima is possible ‘if it’s the only recourse.’

Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. will take his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at the National Museum on June 30.

Pharmally corporate secretary and treasurer Mohit Dargani and director Linconn Ong are released from the Pasay City Jail Thursday, June 2, a day after the Senate adjourned session for the final time under the 18th Congress.

Meta Platform’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg announces on Thursday, June 2, she will be leaving the company.

Actor Johnny Depp achieves a near-total victory on Wednesday, June 1, in a defamation suit against ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. – Rappler.com

