P272 million spent in Marcos’ presidential campaign | Evening wRap

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas says it spent P272 million on president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s presidential campaign.

Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon province is placed under Alert Level 1 Sunday, June 5, after a phreatic or stream-driven eruption that produced a kilometer-high gray ash plume.

Directors of the parent company of luxury casino Okada Manila file criminal complaints against Japanese tycoon Kazuo Okada and several others over the recent hostile takeover and scuffle in the venue.

A video clip of a security guard being violently run over by an SUV goes viral online. The victim is reportedly currently having difficulty breathing, is on oxygen support, and also sustained head wounds.

Embattled media giant ABS-CBN says it is ‘exploring’ opportunities as they come, amid news reports of a merger with Manny Pangilinan’s TV5. – Rappler.com

