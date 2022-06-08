Sara Duterte SOCE: P216M spent in VP campaign | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice president-elect Sara Duterte’s Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) shows she spent P216.19 million during the 2022 campaign.

The Commission on Audit (COA) finds the Board of Investments failed to distribute donated protective gear that could have saved the lives of medical frontliners.

Commission on Elections Commissioner Socorro Inting once again assumes the chairmanship of the poll body, after the Commission on Appointments bypasses the confirmation bid of President Rodrigo Duterte’s ad interim appointee Saidamen Pangarungan and two other election officials.

Actress Ai-Ai de las Alas and director Darryl Yap have been declared personae non gratae in Quezon City for “disrespecting the city’s official seal.”

BTS’ J-Hope will be headlining Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31. The US festival’s organizers announce the line-up on Wednesday, June 8. – Rappler.com

