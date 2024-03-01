Australian senator censured for protesting vs Marcos | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Australian Senator Janet Rice is censured by the Australian Senate for her protest stunt while Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was delivering a speech.

After passengers report being bitten by bed bugs, the operator of Metro Manila’s main airport throws out what was once its pride: the rattan chairs in Terminal 2.

The Cordillera Administrative Region is seeing an alarming surge in fire incidents, mostly wildfires, during the first two months of this year.

Gaza health authorities say Thursday, February 29, Israeli forces shot dead more than 100 Palestinians as they waited for an aid delivery.

Rust first assistant director Dave Halls testifies the movie’s armorer was diligent in her work and he was ultimately to blame for the 2021 fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer. — Rappler.com