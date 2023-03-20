Ex-military suspect in Degamo slay surrenders | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Another suspect in the killing of former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo surrenders to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court acquits a drug war survivor accused of assaulting policemen. The court acquits Efren Morillo after the prosecution failed to establish the elements of direct assault in the case.

President Vladimir Putin makes a surprise visit to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol a day after being accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court.

Former United States President Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested as prosecutors consider charges over a hush money payment of $130,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels, and calls on his supporters to protest.

Mark your calendars, ARMY! BTS’ Jimin is set to make his late night talk show solo debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 23 and 24.

South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik, best known for his roles in the film Parasite and series Our Beloved Summer, is seen filming in the Philippines.

Buckle up, Swifties, The Eras Tour has officially started! Pop superstar Taylor Swift drops four unreleased songs to commemorate the start of her concert stadium tour. — Rappler.com