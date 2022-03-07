Calida to SC: Void Rappler-Comelec deal | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Solicitor General Jose Calida goes to the Supreme Court to void Rappler’s fact-checking agreement with the Commission on Elections or Comelec saying fact checks violate free speech.

Cavite 7th District Representative Boying Remulla allege some people who attended the Cavite campaign rally of presidential candidate Leni Robredo on Friday, March 4, were ‘paid.’

President Rodrigo Duterte signs into law a measure that raises the age of sexual consent to 16. This means that any adult who engages in sexual activity with a minor aged below 16 is automatically guilty of rape.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s spokesperson slams Russia’s new ‘humanitarian corridors’ as an immoral stunt. Russia says its ‘humanitarian corridors’ will transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment to Russia itself and its ally Belarus.

Five members of k-pop group SEVENTEEN will not be participating in the group's scheduled activities after being diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past week.