US government unseals arrest warrant vs Apollo Quiboloy | The wRap

After wanted preacher Apollo Quiboloy announced he has gone into hiding, the US government unseals warrants against him.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte was named the new administrator of properties belonging to the religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ or KOJC, the church led by wanted doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

The Philippine National Railways or PNR is stopping operations for the next five years starting Maundy Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is hit by a major coral bleaching event, with results consistent with patterns of heat stress.

BINI releases first EP ‘Talaarawan’

P-pop girl group BINI releases its first EP titled ‘Talaarawan’ on International Women’s Day Friday, March 8. — Rappler.com