Supposed seized Picasso painting spotted in Marcos home | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Picasso painting is spotted in new photographs released by the Marcos family showing presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr visiting his mother Imelda.

Presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. picks his campaign manager, former MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos, to be his interior secretary.

Vice President Leni Robredo plans to put up a museum to house the thousands of gifts she received from her supporters to symbolize the massive volunteer movement her candidacy inspired.

National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Director General Alex Paul Monteagudo red-tags Adarna House, accusing the publishing company in a May 12 Facebook post of ‘radicalizing’ children against the government.

The UP Fighting Maroons end a decades-long title drought in the UAAP men’s basketball after edging the Ateneo Blue Eagles for the Season 84 crown. – Rappler.com