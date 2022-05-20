Duterte appoints Court of Appeals’ judge and ex-Marcos firm lawyer | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Rodrigo Duterte continues to make midnight appointments in the judiciary and appoints two justices of the Court of Appeals. Duterte appoints to the appellate former Quezon City judge Eleuterio Bathan and private lawyer John Lee, whose portfolio includes the firm of the presumptive first lady, Liza Araneta Marcos.

The Department of Health says, on Friday, May 20, it is ‘intensifying’ border screening following the detection of monkeypox cases in European countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz defends her crown in the women’s 55kg at the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Friday, May 20.

Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia are reuniting onscreen in a film with production company Black Sheep this year. Julia drops the news in an interview with Boy Abunda on Thursday, May 19.

Singer-songwriter Kakie Pangilinan shares her experiences in the unprecedented ‘Kakampink campaign,’ in a Rappler Talk on Thursday, May 19. – Rappler.com