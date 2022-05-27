Marcos excludes most of Philippine media in first presser | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. on Thursday, May 26, sits down with three select reporters in a so-called press conference, less than a day after his proclamation

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court rejects government prosecutors’ request to hold in contempt jailed opposition leader Leila de Lima and her lawyer.

Former president and speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo says on Thursday, May 26, the Philippines could succeed in its post-pandemic recovery if president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. immediately implements his economic team’s advice.

Starting May 30, Filipinos and foreigners entering the Philippines will not be required to have a negative COVID-19 test, as long as they are fully vaccinated and have received at least one booster shot.

K-pop superstars BTS will head to the White House next week to address hate crimes targeting Asians with US President Joe Biden. – Rappler.com

