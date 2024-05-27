The Philippines protests China’s ‘unilateral’ fishing ban | The wRap

LIVE

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Foreign Affairs department files a protest over China’s imposition of a unilateral, four-month-long fishing ban that began on May 1 and is expected to stay in place until September 16, 2024.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian files a bill seeking to outlaw Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGOs following the industry’s links to various forms of crimes, and the outweighing economic costs over benefits.

Palestinian militant group Hamas says it launched missiles at Tel Aviv on Sunday, May 26 prompting sirens to sound in the Israeli city for the first time in four months.

Fernando de la Pena, son of veteran Filipino actress Eva Darren, airs his frustration against the organizers of the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences or FAMAS 2024 awarding ceremony after his mother never went up on stage despite being invited to be one of the ceremony’s presenters.

Kim Ryeowook of K-pop group Super Junior ties the knot with former TAHITI member Ari on Sunday, May 26, four years after first confirming their relationship. – Rappler.com