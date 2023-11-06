Marcos’ new agri chief unconcerned about conflict of interest | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Newly-appointed agriculture chief Francisco Tiu Laurel shrugs off concerns of conflict of interest.

Malacanang reinstates Teofilo Guadiz III as chairperson of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board after being suspended for alleged corruption.

Police look into the possible connection of a land dispute to the murder of Misamis Occidental broadcaster Juan ‘Johnny Walker’ Jumalon on Sunday, November 5.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will impose higher fines on those who will illegally use the exclusive city bus lane along EDSA effective Monday, November 13.

Out of the 134 Filipinos left in Gaza, only 43 will leave starting Sunday, November 5 because many want to stay with their Palestinian spouses who are not being allowed by Israel to exit with them.

Members of the Filipino rock band Rivermaya are coming together for a reunion concert.

Members of the Filipino rock band Rivermaya are coming together for a reunion concert.

Filipina candidate Sophia Laforteza will be advancing to the live finale of HYBE's The Debut: Dream Academy after ranking first in the show's third mission.