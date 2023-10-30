‘BSKE 2023: peaceful despite cases of violence’ – Comelec

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Commision on Elections says the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections remained ‘generally peaceful’ despite some incidents of violence.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s satisfaction rating plunges by double digits in a survey by OCTA Research.

An inter-agency team led by the Justice department raids an internet gaming license hub in Pasay City for alleged human trafficking on Friday, October 27.

The Philippines regains contact with at least 87 Filipinos remaining in the Gaza Strip after internet and cellular lines were cut off ahead of Israel’s intensified assault.

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit TV comedy series Friends, dies on Saturday, October 28. He was 54.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift continues to smash records with 1989 (Taylor’s Version)!

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN makes history after being tapped to speak at the UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris making them the first-ever K-pop act set to appear at the forum. — Rappler.com