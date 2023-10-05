Sara Duterte: Confi fund critics ‘enemies of peace’ | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Opposition lawmakers clap back at Vice President Sara Duterte, who brand critics of her offices’ confidential funds ‘enemies of peace.’

Rice inflation in September hit 17.9%, its highest point in 14 years, even as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. set a nationwide price cap of P41 to P45 per kilo for rice.

The Land Transportation Office releases a new schedule for the renewal of expired driver’s licenses.

Drag artists and several groups call for the release of former Drag Den Philippines contestant Pura Luka Vega, who was arrested on Wednesday, October 4, for allegedly skipping the preliminary investigation of a criminal case in Manila.

Philippine cycling veteran Ariana Evangelista tests positive for a banned substance and ‘has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect’ in the Asian Games.

Meggie Ochoa earns her first-ever Asian Games gold medal after ruling the women’s 48kg jiu-jitsu event in China on Thursday, October 5.

It must be fate as Justin Brownlee steers Gilas Pilipinas to the Asian Games final for the first time since 1990 in an exhilarating 77-76 comeback victory over host China on Wednesday, October 4. — Rappler.com