WATCH: Call her Landa

Children born in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yolanda are turning 10 soon. Some of them were named after the storm, including Landa.

This story is part of Rappler’s series on the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Yolanda was one of the most powerful typhoons in history to hit land on November 8, 2013. The super typhoon claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions from their homes. Ten years later, Rappler visits some of the affected communities to see what life has been like since the disaster.

TACLOBAN, Philippines – There were many who died in November 2013 when Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) struck Tacloban City.

There were many who lost their homes.

Then, there were children born in the aftermath. Some of them were named after the storm. One of them, born a week later, is called Yolanda – Landa for short – by family and friends.

Landa is turning 10 soon. All her life, she lived in a housing unit made for Yolanda survivors. For her upcoming birthday, she doesn’t ask for much but a proper bed, a television, and food found in typical Filipino birthday feasts.

Watch the short documentary here. – Rappler.com

