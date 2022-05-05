Campaign Convos: Final words about candidates, Miting de Avance madness

MANILA, Philippines – At 6 pm on Thursday, May 5, we air our last episode of Campaign Convos. It’s now only four days until elections and the big decision voters have to make before casting their ballot.
In this episode, Rappler’s campaign reporters give you their final takeaways about the candidates they cover and the highlights of the crazy 2022 campaign period. They will also explain what to expect at the Miting de Avance of candidates on May 7 and why this last major gathering of supporters is a big deal.
Don’t miss the discussion! Check this page for the livestream.
Campaign Convos is a weekly talkshow and podcast featuring kuwentuhan, analysis, and inside information, straight from both the physical and virtual campaign trail. It’s hosted by reporters Jairo Bolledo, Lian Buan, Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, Pia Ranada, Aika Rey, and Rambo Talabong.
The podcast version can be found on Spotify.
If you want to recap the entire campaign period before you head to your voting precinct, watch or listen to all past episodes:
- Episode 1: Kumusta ang candidates pag naha-hotseat ng media? (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 2: How candidates projected power in their proclamation rallies (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 3: How surveys shape candidates’ strategies (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 4: ISSA, Leni-Sara? Bakit mahilig ang Pilipino mag-split ng tandem (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 5: Leni, Sara, and the women in the 2022 race (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 6: Paano nagbabangayan ang mga kandidato? (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 7: Buhay campaign reporter (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 8: The power, and limits, of endorsements (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 9: The class divide and elections (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 10: May magwi-withdraw ba? (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 11: Holy Week special – Your questions, answered (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 12: Aftermath of Manila Pen press conference (Spotify podcast here.)
- Episode 13: Who’s who in the campaign teams
– Rappler.com