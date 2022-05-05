Campaign Convos: Final words about candidates, Miting de Avance madness

In this last episode, campaign reporters review the highlights of the campaign trail and explain what to expect at the Miting de Avance of candidates

MANILA, Philippines – At 6 pm on Thursday, May 5, we air our last episode of Campaign Convos. It’s now only four days until elections and the big decision voters have to make before casting their ballot.

In this episode, Rappler’s campaign reporters give you their final takeaways about the candidates they cover and the highlights of the crazy 2022 campaign period. They will also explain what to expect at the Miting de Avance of candidates on May 7 and why this last major gathering of supporters is a big deal.

Don’t miss the discussion! Check this page for the livestream.

Campaign Convos is a weekly talkshow and podcast featuring kuwentuhan, analysis, and inside information, straight from both the physical and virtual campaign trail. It’s hosted by reporters Jairo Bolledo, Lian Buan, Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, Pia Ranada, Aika Rey, and Rambo Talabong.

The podcast version can be found on Spotify.

If you want to recap the entire campaign period before you head to your voting precinct, watch or listen to all past episodes:

