Batanes, Isabela towns impose liquor ban due to Typhoon Betty

According to an Isabela ordinance, alcohol intoxication clouds reasoning and can compromise the mobility of affected individuals, putting them at greater risk especially in times of emergencies

MANILA, Philippines – Most towns in Batanes and at least nine towns in Isabela implemented a liquor ban due to Typhoon Betty (Mawar), authorities said.

In Batanes, the sale, consumption, purchase, and distribution of alcoholic beverages are temporarily banned in four out of six Batanes towns:

Sabtang – May 29 to May 31

Mahatao – May 28 until storm warning signals are lifted

Ivana – May 29 to June 2

Uyugan – May 29 to 31

As of Monday afternoon, May 29, only one has been preemptively evacuated in the province, Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco told Rappler.

The provincial government of Isabela also implemented a liquor ban in nine out of 34 towns. These towns are Maconacon, Divilacan, Dinapigue, Palanan, San Mariano, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, and Ilagan.

The liquor ban applies immediately before, during, and after the typhoon, said an advisory posted by the Isabela public information office on Saturday, May 27.

According to Isabela’s Ordinance No. 2020-13-1, alcohol intoxication clouds the reasoning and could compromise the mobility of affected individuals, putting them at greater risk, especially in times of emergencies where their alertness and sound judgment are necessary for survival.

Those who will be caught will be fined P2,000. Failure to pay within seven days after apprehension will result in a P3,000 increase in penalty or three months imprisonment or both depending on the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, persons and stores caught offering, selling, and allowing the drinking of alcoholic beverages during the liquor ban will be charged P4,000.

Should the violator fail to pay within seven days after apprehension, the violator would be required to pay P5,000 or six months imprisonment or both, and cancellation of the business permit will be imposed.

The Isabela provincial government also imposed a no-sail policy.

Based on the weather bureau‘s 11 am bulletin on Monday, Isabela and Batanes were placed under Signal No. 1. and 2, respectively.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the typhoon slightly slowed down over the waters east of Cagayan. The typhoon, however, is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon in the next three days. – Rappler.com