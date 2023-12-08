Rain or Shine frustrates NLEX for back-to-back wins; NorthPort stuns San Miguel to keep streak going

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HUSTLE. NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino (right) tries to protect the ball against San Miguel’s Marcio Lassiter.

After a 0-5 start to the conference, Rain or Shine notches its second straight win, while NorthPort continues its winning ways in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters started their first winning streak in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after completing a 113-101 come-from-behind victory over the NLEX Road Warriors at the PhilSports Arena on Friday, December 8.

After a 0-5 start to the conference, the Elasto Painters have now won two consecutive games for a 2-5 record – tied with the Road Warriors, who fell to their third straight loss.

“Two wins in a row should put us in a better position,” said Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao.

“We have a tough game in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday, but we’re in a good place. I think we can put up a good challenge to Magnolia on Saturday,” added Guiao as the Elasto Painters will put their two-game streak on the line against the unbeaten Hotshots on December 16.

Demetrius Treadwell towed Rain or Shine to victory with 23 points and 18 rebounds, while Beau Belga had 14 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting.

Andrei Caracut and Rey Nambatac added 12 points each, while the fourth pick in the 2023 PBA Draft Keith Datu, who missed Rain or Shine’s last five games due to pneumonia, chalked up 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 blocks in his return.

After playing catch up most of the game, Nambatac sank a layup in the first possession of the final frame to give Rain or Shine its first taste of the lead since the 7:39 mark of the opening period, 86-84.

That basket by Nambatac sparked Rain or Shine’s massive 20-7 rally in the next 9 minutes to push their lead to as many as 15 points, 106-91.

NLEX replied with a 6-0 run to trim Rain or Shine’s lead back to single digits, 106-97, before Datu sealed the win for the Elasto Painters with a cold-blooded trey with only 1:47 left to play.

The 6-foot-8 big man Datu shot 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, nailing all those three long bombs in the fourth quarter, where the Elasto Painters outscored the Road Warriors, 29-17.

Stokley Chaffee Jr. paced NLEX, which wasted an 11-point lead, with 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Don Trollano pumped in 21 markers in the sorry loss.

Like Rain or Shine, the NorthPort Batang Pier scored a convincing 115-101 win over the San Miguel Beermen to extend their winning run to three games in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Playing minus their super import Venky Jois due to an injury, Arvin Tolentino showed the way for the Batang Pier with 28 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

Aside from Tolentino, five more NorthPort players stepped up in the absence of Jois and scored in double figures in the wire-to-wire win, with Joshua Munzon putting up 16, followed by Cade Flores (15), JM Calma (11), Brent Paraiso (11), and Jeff Chan (10).

Ivan Aska paced San Miguel, which played without reigning MVP June Mar Fajardo due to a hand injury, with 26 points and 8 rebounds, while his fellow big man Mo Tautuaa chipped in 18 markers.

Marcio Lassiter and CJ Perez contributed 16 and 11 points, respectively, for the undermanned Beermen, who were also without their injured stars Terrence Romeo and Jeron Teng.

NorthPort hiked its record to 5-2, while San Miguel dropped to 3-2.

The Scores

First Game

Rain or Shine 113 – Treadwell 23, Belga 14, Caracut 12, Nambatac 12, Datu 11, Santillan 9, Borboran 7, Nocum 7, Clarito 5, Mamuyac 4, Norwood 4, Asistio 3, Demusis 2.

NLEX 101 – Chaffee 32, Trollano 21, Rosales 13, Nieto 11, Herndon 9, Anthony 8, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Rodger 0, Miranda 0, Valdez 0, Nermal 0, Semerad 0.

Quarters: 22-31, 54-60, 84-84, 113-101.

Second Game

NorthPort 115 – Tolentino 28, Munzon 16, Flores 15, Calma 11, Paraiso 11, Chan 10, Caperal 8, Yu 8, Amores 6, Taha 2, Ayaay 0, Balagasay 0, Salado 0.

San Miguel 101 – Aska 26, Tautuaa 18, Lassiter 16, Perez 11, Ross 10, Cruz 10, Brondial 8, Mallilin 2, Bulanadi 0.

Quarters: 29-22, 55-48, 92-77, 115-101.

– Rappler.com