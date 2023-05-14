SEA Games
Delfin Dioquino
Sibol scores SEA Games 3-peat in Mobile Legends after Malaysia sweep

NO. 1. Sibol members (from left) Rowgien Stimpson Unigo, coach Francis Glindro, David Canon, Vrendon Lin, Kyle Angelo Sayson, Nowee Macasa, Angelo Arcangel, Marco Requitano celebrate their Mobile Legends golden run.

PSC-POC MEDIA POOL

Sibol, the Philippines' esports team, makes quick work of Malaysia to capture a third straight Mobile Legends crown in the SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Mobile Legends remains the Philippines’ domain.

Sibol, the Philippines’ esports team, completed a three-peat in men’s Mobile Legends after a resounding 3-0 win over Malaysia in the finals at the NagaWorld here on Sunday, May 14.

The crew of Rowgien Stimpson Unigo, David Canon, Vrendon Lin, Kyle Angelo Sayson, Nowee Macasa, Angelo Arcangel, and Marco Requitano pulled off the sweep to make up for the Philippines’ finals loss to Indonesia in the women’s category.

Arcangel, a member of the 2019 champion squad, became the first two-time SEA Games gold medalist in Mobile Legends.

Sibol also topped the League of Legends: Wild Rift event. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
