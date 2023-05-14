LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 – May 14

Olympians Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Elreen Ando all seek to score gold medals for the Philippines in the 2023 SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Olympians lead the charge for the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games as boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam and weightlifter Elreen Ando go for gold on Sunday, May 14.

Tokyo Games silver medalists Paalam (men’s 54kg) and Petecio (women’s 57kg) together with three others eye a strong finish for the boxing team, which saw only Ian Clark Bautista emerge victorious out of four finalists on Saturday.

Also fighting for gold are Paul Julyfer Bascon (men’s 60kg), Norlan Petecio (men’s 67kg), and John Marvin (men’s 80kg).

Meanwhile, Ando – who also competed in the Tokyo Olympics – looks to clinch her first SEA Games gold after settling for a pair of women’s 64kg silvers in the past two editions.

Ando moved down to 59kg in a bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

Joining Ando in action on Sunday are Rosalinda Faustino (women’s 55kg) and Dave Lloyd Pacaldo (men’s 67kg).

In esports, Sibol guns for a third consecutive men’s Mobile Legends crown as it tangles with Malaysia in the finals.

There is also hope to win medals in arnis and in judo, with 2021 silver medalist Daryl Mercado (men’s 55kg) and defending champion Shugen Nakano (men’s 66kg) seeing action on Sunday.

Already out of gold-medal contention, Gilas Women try to solidify their bid for silver as they face Thailand, while the Philippine women’s volleyball team battles Indonesia for the bronze.

– Rappler.com