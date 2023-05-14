Paalam, Petecio rule as PH boxing ends SEA Games with 4 golds

CHAMP. Philippines' Carlo Paalam in action against Indonesia's Aldoms Suguro in the 54kg gold-medal match.

Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, Paul Julyfer Bascon, and Ian Clark Bautista deliver as the Philippines wraps up its SEA Games boxing campaign with four golds, five silvers, and one bronze

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio lived up to their billing as Olympic silver medalists as they powered the Philippines’ four-gold loot in Southeast Asian Games boxing on Sunday, May 14.

Paalam (men’s 54kg) and Petecio (women’s 57kg) together with Paul Julyfer Bascon (men’s 60kg) won their respective finals bout on the last day of boxing competitions at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center here.

The Philippines’ other gold came from Ian Clark Bautista (men’s 57kg) on Saturday.

Missing the biennial meet in Vietnam last year due to weight issues, Paalam completed a rousing SEA Games comeback as he demolished Indonesia’s Aldoms Suguro via unanimous decision.

Petecio, meanwhile, battered Indonesia’s Ratna Sari Devi in a unanimous decision victory to redeem herself from her bronze finish last year and capture her second SEA Games gold like Paalam.

SEA Games first-timer Bascon also gained a share of the spotlight with Petecio and Paalam as he squeaked past Thailand’s Rujakran Juntrong in the finals by way of a split decision.

Nesthy Petecio (Reuters)

National team head coach Don Abnett said the SEA Games is only the start of a long road that leads to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Four golds, we probably expected a couple more,” said Abnett. “The performances were good.”

Norlan Petecio (men’s 60kg) and John Marvin (men’s 80kg) fought for gold on Sunday but fell prey to their respective opponents from Thailand as the Philippines bagged a total of five silvers.

Irish Magno (women’s 54kg), Rogen Ladon (men’s 51kg), and Riza Pasuit (women’s 63kg) also clinched silvers on Saturday.

Boxing newcomer Markus Tongco scooped up a bronze in the men’s 90kg division as the Philippines won a total of 10 medals out of the 12 boxers it sent here.

Paul Julyfer Bascon (Reuters)

– Rappler.com