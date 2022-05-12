Off to 0-3 start, Ateneo snaps skid with sweep of FEU

STRAIGHT SETS. Faith Nisperos (middle) and Ateneo get on the winning track with a swift win over FEU.

Faith Nisperos finally receives the support that she lacked in their first three losses as defending champion Ateneo claims its first win of the season

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo arrested its slump in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 win over FEU at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, May 12.

Faith Nisperos finally received the support that she lacked in their first three losses as the Blue Eagles claimed their first victory this season with three players scoring in twin digits.

Nisperos led Ateneo in scoring anew with 14 points, including the ace that sealed the win.

Lyann de Guzman chalked up 12 points off 9 attacks and 3 service aces, while Joan Narit added 10 points highlighted by 3 blocks.

Dropping 20 points in their five-set win over UE two days ago, Chen Tagaod topscored for the Lady Tamaraws again with 10 points. – Rappler.com