Robredo evicts pro-Marcos Zubiri from senate slate | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo removes reelectionist senator Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ Zubiri from her Senate slate after he openly endorsed her rival, the late dictator’s son Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

The Philippines kicks off the three-day local absentee voting on Wednesday, April 27, for select Filipinos who are allowed by law to vote ahead of election day.

Presidential candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. says on Tuesday, April 26, the Philippine government has ‘done everything’ to bring peace to Muslim Mindanao.

The Department of Health on Wednesday, April 27, reports the country’s first case of Omicron BA.2.12, a subvariant of the highly transmissible Omicron variant driving a fresh surge of infections in the United States.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board or MTRCB removes on Tuesday, April 26 the film Uncharted from Philippine cinemas in response to a request from the Department of Foreign Affairs. Meanwhile, K-pop girl group TWICE member Sana tests positive for COVID-19 and is staying in Japan to self-isolate while she recovers. – Rappler.com